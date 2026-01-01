|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Exter S Smart 1.2 HY-CNG Duo, equipped with a 1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Exter deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Exter S Smart 1.2 HY-CNG Duo is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Cosmic Blue.
The Exter S Smart 1.2 HY-CNG Duo is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.
The Exter S Smart 1.2 HY-CNG Duo has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.