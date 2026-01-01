hamburger icon
Hyundai Exter Front Left Side
1/26
Hyundai Exter Grille
2/26
Hyundai Exter Headlight
3/26
Hyundai Exter Side Mirror
4/26
Hyundai Exter Wheel
5/26
Hyundai Exter Dashboard
6/26

Hyundai Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT

4.5 out of 5
9.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
122 Offers Available
Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage27.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT

Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Prices

The Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Mileage

All variants of the Exter deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Colours

The Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Cosmic Blue.

Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Engine and Transmission

The Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.

Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Specs & Features

The Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Hyundai Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Price

Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT

₹9.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,14,734
RTO
69,031
Insurance
44,007
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,28,272
EMI@19,952/mo
Close

Hyundai Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Kappa
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
1626 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
3815 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1631 mm
Width
1710 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
391 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Speakers
4
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT Offers
On Hyundai Exter :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹33,00...
Applicable on exterex-12-mt & 38 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Hyundai Exter S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT EMI
EMI17,957 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,35,444
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,35,444
Interest Amount
2,41,973
Payable Amount
10,77,417

Hyundai Exter other Variants

Exter EX 1.2 MT

₹6.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,73,500
RTO
31,721
Insurance
34,928
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,40,649
EMI@13,770/mo
Close

Exter EX (O) 1.2 MT

₹6.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,00,506
RTO
51,035
Insurance
36,123
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,88,164
EMI@14,791/mo
View breakup

Exter EX 1.2 CNG Duo MT

₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,86,947
RTO
57,086
Insurance
39,304
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,83,837
EMI@16,848/mo
View breakup

Exter S Smart 1.2 MT

₹8.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,02,955
RTO
58,207
Insurance
39,894
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,01,556
EMI@17,229/mo
Exter S 1.2 MT

Exter S 1.2 MT

₹8.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,07,528
RTO
58,527
Insurance
40,062
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,06,617
EMI@17,337/mo
View breakup

Exter S Plus Pro Pack 1.2 MT

₹8.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,30,310
RTO
60,122
Insurance
40,900
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,31,832
EMI@17,879/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Smart Pro Pack 1.2 MT

₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,51,160
RTO
61,581
Insurance
41,668
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,54,909
EMI@18,375/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 MT

₹8.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,64,790
RTO
62,535
Insurance
42,169
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,994
EMI@18,700/mo
View breakup

Exter S Smart 1.2 AMT

₹8.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,67,534
RTO
62,727
Insurance
42,270
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,73,031
EMI@18,765/mo
Exter S 1.2 AMT

Exter S 1.2 AMT

₹8.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,72,107
RTO
63,047
Insurance
42,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,78,093
EMI@18,874/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 MT Knight Edition

₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,78,419
RTO
63,489
Insurance
42,671
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,85,079
EMI@19,024/mo
View breakup

Exter SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,82,270
RTO
63,759
Insurance
42,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,89,342
EMI@19,115/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Tech Pro Pack 1.2 MT

₹8.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,084
RTO
63,816
Insurance
42,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,243
EMI@19,135/mo
View breakup

Exter S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG MT

₹8.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,084
RTO
63,816
Insurance
42,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,243
EMI@19,135/mo
View breakup

Exter S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG Duo MT

₹8.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,90,859
RTO
64,360
Insurance
43,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,98,848
EMI@19,320/mo
View breakup

Exter S Plus 1.2 AMT

₹9.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,94,884
RTO
64,642
Insurance
43,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,03,303
EMI@19,416/mo
View breakup

Exter S Plus Pro Pack 1.2 AMT

₹9.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,94,884
RTO
64,642
Insurance
43,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,03,303
EMI@19,416/mo
View breakup

Exter SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹9.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,95,899
RTO
64,713
Insurance
43,314
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,04,426
EMI@19,440/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Smart Pro Pack 1.2 AMT

₹9.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,12,447
RTO
68,871
Insurance
43,923
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,25,741
EMI@19,898/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 AMT

₹9.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,26,076
RTO
69,825
Insurance
44,425
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,40,826
EMI@20,222/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Pro Pack 1.2 MT

₹9.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,26,259
RTO
69,838
Insurance
44,431
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,41,028
EMI@20,226/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 AMT Knight Edition

₹9.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,39,705
RTO
70,779
Insurance
44,926
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,55,910
EMI@20,546/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Tech Pro Pack 1.2 AMT

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,44,370
RTO
71,106
Insurance
45,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,61,074
EMI@20,657/mo
View breakup

Exter SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,44,471
RTO
71,113
Insurance
45,102
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,61,186
EMI@20,660/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Smart 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,44,645
RTO
71,125
Insurance
45,108
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,61,378
EMI@20,664/mo
View breakup

Exter SX 1.2 CNG MT

₹9.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,46,026
RTO
71,222
Insurance
45,159
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,62,907
EMI@20,697/mo
View breakup

Exter SX 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo

₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,58,274
RTO
72,079
Insurance
45,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,76,463
EMI@20,988/mo
View breakup

Exter S Smart 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹9.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,62,890
RTO
72,402
Insurance
45,780
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,81,572
EMI@21,098/mo
View breakup

Exter SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Hy-CNG Duo

₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,71,904
RTO
73,033
Insurance
46,111
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,91,548
EMI@21,312/mo
View breakup

Exter SX Tech 1.2 HY-CNG DUO MT

₹9.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,76,569
RTO
73,360
Insurance
46,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,96,712
EMI@21,423/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Connect Pro Pack 1.2 MT Knight Edition

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,98,165
RTO
74,872
Insurance
47,078
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,615
EMI@21,937/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,98,257
RTO
74,878
Insurance
47,081
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,716
EMI@21,939/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Pro Pack 1.2 AMT

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,01,724
RTO
75,121
Insurance
47,209
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,24,554
EMI@22,022/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,08,959
RTO
75,627
Insurance
47,475
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,561
EMI@22,194/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Connect Pro Pack 1.2 AMT

₹10.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,24,134
RTO
76,689
Insurance
48,033
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,49,356
EMI@22,555/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Connect Pro Pack 1.2 AMT Knight Edition

₹10.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,33,190
RTO
77,323
Insurance
48,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,59,380
EMI@22,770/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone

₹10.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,881
RTO
78,982
Insurance
49,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,85,602
EMI@23,334/mo
View breakup

Exter SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹10.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,61,098
RTO
79,277
Insurance
49,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,90,269
EMI@23,434/mo
View breakup

