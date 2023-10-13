Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Exter on road price in Salem starts from Rs. 7.03 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.65 Lakhs in Salem.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT.
Visit your nearest
Hyundai Exter dealers and showrooms in Salem for best offers.
Hyundai Exter on road price breakup in Salem includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Exter is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Salem, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Salem and Nissan Magnite starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Salem.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT ₹ 7.03 Lakhs Hyundai Exter EX (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 7.32 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S 1.2 MT ₹ 8.47 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 8.65 Lakhs
