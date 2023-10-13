Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Exter on road price in Erode starts from Rs. 7.03 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.65 Lakhs in Erode.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT.
Hyundai Exter on road price breakup in Erode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Exter is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Erode, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Erode and Nissan Magnite starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Erode.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT ₹ 7.03 Lakhs Hyundai Exter EX (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 7.32 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S 1.2 MT ₹ 8.47 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 8.65 Lakhs
