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Hyundai Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

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10.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
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Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
TransmissionManual
View all Exter specs and features

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Prices

The Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual, equipped with Manual, is listed at ₹10.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Mileage

All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Colours

The Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Engine and Transmission

The Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 68 bhp@6000 r/min and 95.2 Nm@4000 r/min of torque.

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Specs & Features

The Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Rear AC, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), Rear Defogger and Rear Wiper.

Hyundai Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Price

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,40,900
RTO
65,863
Insurance
65,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,72,769
EMI@23,058/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95.2 Nm@4000 r/min
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp@6000 r/min
Engine
1997 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol,CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
175/65 R15
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
175/65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3830 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1643 mm
Width
1723 mm

Capacity

Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L + CNG: 60 (Water equivalent)

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes - Fully Automatic
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Electric

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Touch Screen Size
8 Inch

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Semi fabric
Hyundai Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual EMI
EMI20,752 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,65,492
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,65,492
Interest Amount
2,79,639
Payable Amount
12,45,131

Hyundai Exter other Variants

Exter HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹6.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,79,900
RTO
23,196
Insurance
35,365
FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
6,38,961
EMI@13,734/mo
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Close

Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹7.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
6,23,900
RTO
43,673
Insurance
36,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,05,057
EMI@15,154/mo
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Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹7.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,90,900
RTO
48,363
Insurance
39,450
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,79,213
EMI@16,748/mo
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Exter HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹7.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
48,993
Insurance
36,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,86,377
EMI@16,902/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,21,900
RTO
50,533
Insurance
40,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,13,524
EMI@17,486/mo
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View breakup

Exter HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,43,900
RTO
52,073
Insurance
57,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,54,382
EMI@18,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹8.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,94,900
RTO
55,643
Insurance
43,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,94,320
EMI@19,222/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,900
RTO
56,413
Insurance
43,682
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,06,495
EMI@19,484/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,26,900
RTO
57,883
Insurance
61,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,393
EMI@20,342/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,35,900
RTO
58,513
Insurance
44,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,39,699
EMI@20,198/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,900
RTO
59,843
Insurance
45,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,60,729
EMI@20,650/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,900
RTO
60,893
Insurance
46,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,331
EMI@21,007/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,93,900
RTO
62,573
Insurance
63,694
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,667
EMI@21,938/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,07,900
RTO
63,553
Insurance
47,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,19,389
EMI@21,911/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Dual Tone

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,08,900
RTO
63,623
Insurance
47,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,796
EMI@21,941/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,41,900
RTO
65,933
Insurance
48,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,57,020
EMI@22,719/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹10.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,900
RTO
66,983
Insurance
49,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,73,622
EMI@23,076/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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