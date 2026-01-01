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Hyundai Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Exter specs and features

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight Prices

The Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight Mileage

All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight Colours

The Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight Engine and Transmission

The Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight Specs & Features

The Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Door Pockets, Follow me home headlamps, Parking Sensors, Heater, Cruise Control and Front AC.

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight Price

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight

₹9.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,13,500
RTO
68,945
Insurance
43,962
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,26,407
EMI@19,912/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (165/70R14), Located Underbody
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3830 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1723 mm
Width
1643 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Mobile Application Features

Breakdown Assistance Call Button
No
Home-to-Car Connectivity
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
No
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Years / 140000 Kms)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Knight EMI
EMI17,921 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,33,766
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,33,766
Interest Amount
2,41,487
Payable Amount
10,75,253

Hyundai Exter other Variants

Exter HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹6.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,80,600
RTO
32,224
Insurance
35,391
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,48,215
EMI@13,933/mo
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122 offers Available
Close

Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹7.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,29,600
RTO
53,072
Insurance
37,194
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,19,866
EMI@15,473/mo
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122 offers Available
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Exter HX 3 Petrol Manual Matte

₹7.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,44,600
RTO
54,122
Insurance
37,746
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,36,468
EMI@15,830/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹7.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,94,600
RTO
57,622
Insurance
39,586
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,91,808
EMI@17,019/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
57,993
Insurance
39,781
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,674
EMI@17,145/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
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Exter HX 3 Petrol Automatic Matte

₹8.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,09,600
RTO
58,672
Insurance
40,138
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,08,410
EMI@17,376/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹8.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,27,600
RTO
59,932
Insurance
40,801
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,28,333
EMI@17,804/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol Manual Matte

₹8.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,42,600
RTO
60,982
Insurance
41,353
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,44,935
EMI@18,161/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹8.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,44,600
RTO
61,122
Insurance
41,426
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,47,148
EMI@18,209/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 3 CNG Manual Matte

₹8.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,59,600
RTO
62,172
Insurance
41,978
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,63,750
EMI@18,565/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹9.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,98,600
RTO
64,902
Insurance
43,414
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,06,916
EMI@19,493/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,09,600
RTO
68,672
Insurance
43,818
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,22,090
EMI@19,819/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol Manual Matte

₹9.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,13,600
RTO
68,952
Insurance
43,966
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,26,518
EMI@19,914/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual Dual Tone

₹9.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,13,600
RTO
68,952
Insurance
43,966
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,26,518
EMI@19,914/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Plus Petrol Automatic Matte

₹9.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,24,600
RTO
69,722
Insurance
44,370
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,38,692
EMI@20,176/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹9.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,27,600
RTO
69,932
Insurance
44,481
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,42,013
EMI@20,248/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹9.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,39,600
RTO
70,772
Insurance
44,922
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,55,294
EMI@20,533/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 4 CNG Manual Matte

₹9.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,42,600
RTO
70,982
Insurance
45,033
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,58,615
EMI@20,604/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol Manual Matte

₹9.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,600
RTO
71,822
Insurance
45,474
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,71,896
EMI@20,890/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,58,600
RTO
72,102
Insurance
45,622
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,76,324
EMI@20,985/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol Automatic Knight

₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,500
RTO
73,145
Insurance
46,170
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,815
EMI@21,339/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,600
RTO
73,152
Insurance
46,174
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,926
EMI@21,342/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol Automatic Matte

₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,600
RTO
73,152
Insurance
46,174
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,926
EMI@21,342/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,94,600
RTO
74,622
Insurance
46,947
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,16,169
EMI@21,841/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 6 CNG Manual Knight

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,500
RTO
75,665
Insurance
47,495
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,660
EMI@22,196/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 CNG Manual Matte

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,600
RTO
75,672
Insurance
47,499
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,771
EMI@22,198/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Dual Tone

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,600
RTO
75,672
Insurance
47,499
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,771
EMI@22,198/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,11,600
RTO
75,812
Insurance
47,572
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,34,984
EMI@22,246/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol Automatic Matte

₹10.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,26,600
RTO
76,862
Insurance
48,124
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,51,586
EMI@22,603/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,41,600
RTO
77,912
Insurance
48,676
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,68,188
EMI@22,960/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,45,600
RTO
78,192
Insurance
48,823
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,72,615
EMI@23,055/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Exter HX 8 CNG Manual Matte

₹10.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,600
RTO
78,962
Insurance
49,228
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,84,790
EMI@23,316/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol Automatic Knight

₹10.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,60,500
RTO
79,235
Insurance
49,372
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,89,107
EMI@23,409/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol Automatic Matte

₹10.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,60,600
RTO
79,242
Insurance
49,376
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,89,218
EMI@23,412/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹10.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,60,600
RTO
79,242
Insurance
49,376
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,89,218
EMI@23,412/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Hyundai Exter Alternatives

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
+8
ExtervsMagnite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
+2
ExtervsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
ExtervsC3X
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
+1
ExtervsPunch
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
+2
ExtervsKiger

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