|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Exter HX 6 Petrol Automatic Knight, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Exter HX 6 Petrol Automatic Knight is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.
The Exter HX 6 Petrol Automatic Knight is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.
The Exter HX 6 Petrol Automatic Knight has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Door Pockets, Follow me home headlamps, Parking Sensors, Heater, Cruise Control and Front AC.