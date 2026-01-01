|Engine
|1997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, equipped with Manual, is listed at ₹8.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.
The Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 81.8 bhp@6000 r/min and 113.8 Nm@4000 r/min of torque.
In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.
The Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear AC, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and Rear Defogger.