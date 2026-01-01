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Hyundai Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
TransmissionManual
View all Exter specs and features

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Prices

The Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual, equipped with Manual, is listed at ₹9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Mileage

All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Colours

The Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Engine and Transmission

The Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 68 bhp@6000 r/min and 95.2 Nm@4000 r/min of torque.

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Specs & Features

The Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual has Rear AC, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), Child Safety Lock, Central Locking and Turn Indicators on ORVM.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Price

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,26,900
RTO
57,883
Insurance
61,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,393
EMI@20,342/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95.2 Nm@4000 r/min
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp@6000 r/min
Engine
1997 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol,CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
175/65 R15
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
175/65 R15

Capacity

Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L + CNG: 60 (Water equivalent)

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3830 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1643 mm
Width
1723 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes - Manual
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
Front & Rear
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Touch Screen Size
8 Inch

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Semi fabric
Hyundai Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual EMI
EMI18,307 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,51,753
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,51,753
Interest Amount
2,46,697
Payable Amount
10,98,450

Hyundai Exter other Variants

Exter HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹6.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,79,900
RTO
23,196
Insurance
35,365
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,38,961
EMI@13,734/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹7.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,23,900
RTO
43,673
Insurance
36,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,05,057
EMI@15,154/mo
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View breakup

Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹7.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,90,900
RTO
48,363
Insurance
39,450
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,79,213
EMI@16,748/mo
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View breakup

Exter HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹7.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
48,993
Insurance
36,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,86,377
EMI@16,902/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,21,900
RTO
50,533
Insurance
40,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,13,524
EMI@17,486/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,43,900
RTO
52,073
Insurance
57,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,54,382
EMI@18,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹8.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,94,900
RTO
55,643
Insurance
43,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,94,320
EMI@19,222/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,900
RTO
56,413
Insurance
43,682
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,06,495
EMI@19,484/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,35,900
RTO
58,513
Insurance
44,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,39,699
EMI@20,198/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,900
RTO
59,843
Insurance
45,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,60,729
EMI@20,650/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,900
RTO
60,893
Insurance
46,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,331
EMI@21,007/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,93,900
RTO
62,573
Insurance
63,694
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,667
EMI@21,938/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,07,900
RTO
63,553
Insurance
47,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,19,389
EMI@21,911/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Dual Tone

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,08,900
RTO
63,623
Insurance
47,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,796
EMI@21,941/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,40,900
RTO
65,863
Insurance
65,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,72,769
EMI@23,058/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,41,900
RTO
65,933
Insurance
48,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,57,020
EMI@22,719/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹10.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,900
RTO
66,983
Insurance
49,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,73,622
EMI@23,076/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Exter Alternatives

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5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
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