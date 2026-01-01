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Hyundai Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

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10.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Exter specs and features

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone Prices

The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹10.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone Colours

The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Rear AC, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and Rear Defogger.

Hyundai Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone Price

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹10.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,900
RTO
66,983
Insurance
49,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,73,622
EMI@23,076/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (165/70R14), Located Underbody
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3830 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1643 mm
Width
1723 mm

Mobile Application Features

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes - Fully Automatic
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Electric

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
Front & Rear
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Touch Screen Size
8 Inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Semi fabric
Hyundai Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone EMI
EMI20,769 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,66,259
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,66,259
Interest Amount
2,79,861
Payable Amount
12,46,120

Hyundai Exter other Variants

Exter HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹6.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,79,900
RTO
23,196
Insurance
35,365
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,38,961
EMI@13,734/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹7.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,23,900
RTO
43,673
Insurance
36,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,05,057
EMI@15,154/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹7.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,90,900
RTO
48,363
Insurance
39,450
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,79,213
EMI@16,748/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹7.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
48,993
Insurance
36,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,86,377
EMI@16,902/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,21,900
RTO
50,533
Insurance
40,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,13,524
EMI@17,486/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,43,900
RTO
52,073
Insurance
57,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,54,382
EMI@18,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹8.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,94,900
RTO
55,643
Insurance
43,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,94,320
EMI@19,222/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,900
RTO
56,413
Insurance
43,682
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,06,495
EMI@19,484/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,26,900
RTO
57,883
Insurance
61,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,393
EMI@20,342/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual

₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,35,900
RTO
58,513
Insurance
44,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,39,699
EMI@20,198/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,900
RTO
59,843
Insurance
45,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,60,729
EMI@20,650/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone

₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,900
RTO
60,893
Insurance
46,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,331
EMI@21,007/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,93,900
RTO
62,573
Insurance
63,694
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,667
EMI@21,938/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,07,900
RTO
63,553
Insurance
47,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,19,389
EMI@21,911/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual Dual Tone

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,08,900
RTO
63,623
Insurance
47,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,796
EMI@21,941/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Manual

₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,40,900
RTO
65,863
Insurance
65,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,72,769
EMI@23,058/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic

₹10.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,41,900
RTO
65,933
Insurance
48,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,57,020
EMI@22,719/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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