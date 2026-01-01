|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹10.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Rear AC, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and Rear Defogger.