|Engine
|1997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹10.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Exter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic is available in 8 colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 81.8 bhp@6000 r/min and 113.8 Nm@4000 r/min of torque.
In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.
The Exter HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Rear AC, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and Rear Defogger.