Hyundai Exter Front Left Side
View all Images

HYUNDAI Exter

Launched in Jul 2023

4.0
117 Reviews
₹6.2 - 10.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Exter Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Exter: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.3 kmpl

Exter: 19.2 - 27.1 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 79.77 bhp

Exter: 68.0 - 82.0 bhp

View all Exter Specs and Features

About Hyundai Exter

Latest Update

  • Hyundai exports 37 lakh cars from India globally. Verna and Exter among most exported models
  • Planning to buy Hyundai Exter. Here’s what the new variants have to offer

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Hyundai Exter Variants
    Hyundai Exter price starts at ₹ 6.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter ...Read More
    EX 1.2 MT₹6.2 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    EX (O) 1.2 MT₹6.56 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    S (O) 1.2 MT₹7.73 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    S 1.2 MT₹7.73 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    S Plus 1.2 MT₹7.93 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    S (O) Plus 1.2 MT₹7.94 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    SX 1.2 MT₹8.31 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    S 1.2 AMT₹8.44 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition₹8.46 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    SX Tech Petrol MT₹8.51 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    S 1.2 CNG MT₹8.52 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹8.55 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG MT₹8.56 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    S 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo₹8.6 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    S Plus 1.2 AMT₹8.64 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Hill Hold Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG Duo MT₹8.64 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹8.7 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT₹8.86 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    SX (O) 1.2 MT₹8.95 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    SX 1.2 AMT₹8.98 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition₹9.13 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX Tech 1.2 Petrol AMT₹9.18 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone₹9.23 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX 1.2 CNG MT₹9.24 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo₹9.33 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹9.38 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Hy-CNG Duo₹9.48 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX Tech 1.2 HY-CNG DUO MT₹9.53 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) 1.2 AMT₹9.62 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT₹9.63 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition₹9.78 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹9.78 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹9.93 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT₹10 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition₹10.15 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone₹10.35 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹10.5 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hyundai Exter Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Hyundai Exter Images

    26 images
    View All Exter Images

    Hyundai Exter Colours

    Hyundai Exter is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Fiery red
    Starry night
    Atlas white
    Ranger khaki
    Titan grey
    Cosmic blue

    Hyundai Exter Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCompact SUV
    Mileage19.2 - 27.1 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Exter specs and features

    Hyundai Exter comparison with similar cars

    Hyundai Exter
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch CNG
    Renault Kiger
    Nissan Magnite
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Renault Triber
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    ₹7.3 Lakhs*
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    ₹7.51 Lakhs*
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    ₹7.74 Lakhs*
    ₹9.79 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    97 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    36 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    44 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    1
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    72 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    71 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    75 bhp
    Torque
    113.8 Nm
    Torque
    115 Nm
    Torque
    103 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    96 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    210 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    3991 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1605 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1643 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1880 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1750 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1739 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Boot Space
    391 litres
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Boot Space
    210 litres
    Boot Space
    405 litres
    Boot Space
    336 litres
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    84 litres
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Hyundai Exter Mileage

    Hyundai Exter in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Exter's petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    EX 1.2 MT
    EX (O) 1.2 MT
    S (O) 1.2 MT
    S 1.2 MT
    S Plus 1.2 MT
    S (O) Plus 1.2 MT
    SX 1.2 MT
    S 1.2 AMT
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    SX Tech Petrol MT
    S 1.2 CNG MT
    SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG MT
    S 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo
    S Plus 1.2 AMT
    S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG Duo MT
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT
    SX (O) 1.2 MT
    SX 1.2 AMT
    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition
    SX Tech 1.2 Petrol AMT
    SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    SX 1.2 CNG MT
    SX 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo
    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Hy-CNG Duo
    SX Tech 1.2 HY-CNG DUO MT
    SX (O) 1.2 AMT
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    19.4 kmpl

    Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Bagga Link Hyundai
    East Patel Nagar, Near Patel Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8800021510
    Koncept Hyundai
    A-2/4, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp Bhikaji Kama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8050575230
    Pahwa Hyundai
    25 B/5, Karol Bagh, New Rohtak Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
    +91 - 7942531129
    Frontier Hyundai
    K 1/36K- KH-107/17/1, Dwarka, Opp Sector-5,Main Rajapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 9811249980
    Hans Hyundai
    69/1a, TSG Complex, Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Karampura Flyover, Block C, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9871377443
    Lamba Hyundai
    F1/189, SADHNA ENCLAVE, Malviya Nagar, Savitri Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 7290009150
    See All Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    Hyundai Exter Videos

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    View all Hyundai Cars
    View all Upcoming Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai Exter EMI

    Select Variant:
    EX 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹ 6.2 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    EX 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    EX (O) 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹6.56 Lakhs*
    S (O) 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹7.73 Lakhs*
    S 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹7.73 Lakhs*
    S Plus 1.2 MT
    718 km
    ₹7.93 Lakhs*
    S (O) Plus 1.2 MT
    718 km
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹8.31 Lakhs*
    S 1.2 AMT
    710 Km
    ₹8.44 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    718 km
    ₹8.46 Lakhs*
    SX Tech Petrol MT
    718 km
    ₹8.51 Lakhs*
    S 1.2 CNG MT
    1626 Km
    ₹8.52 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    718 Km
    ₹8.55 Lakhs*
    S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG MT
    1626 km
    ₹8.56 Lakhs*
    S 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo
    1626 km
    ₹8.6 Lakhs*
    S Plus 1.2 AMT
    710 km
    ₹8.64 Lakhs*
    S Executive 1.2 Hy-CNG Duo MT
    1626 km
    ₹8.64 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    718 km
    ₹8.7 Lakhs*
    S Plus Executive Hy-CNG Duo MT
    1626 km
    ₹8.86 Lakhs*
    SX (O) 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹8.95 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 AMT
    710 Km
    ₹8.98 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition
    710 km
    ₹9.13 Lakhs*
    SX Tech 1.2 Petrol AMT
    710 km
    ₹9.18 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    710 Km
    ₹9.23 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 CNG MT
    1626 Km
    ₹9.24 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo
    1626 km
    ₹9.33 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    710 km
    ₹9.38 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Hy-CNG Duo
    1626 km
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*
    SX Tech 1.2 HY-CNG DUO MT
    1626 km
    ₹9.53 Lakhs*
    SX (O) 1.2 AMT
    710 Km
    ₹9.62 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT
    718 Km
    ₹9.63 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    718 km
    ₹9.78 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    718 Km
    ₹9.78 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    718 km
    ₹9.93 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT
    710 Km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition
    710 km
    ₹10.15 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    710 Km
    ₹10.35 Lakhs*
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    710 km
    ₹10.5 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹11067.35/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Hyundai Exter User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    117 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    113
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    Highway king
    Stylish design with impressive performance and a comfortable driving experience. Hyundai's service is reliable, the pricing is reasonable, and the color has a shiny appeal.By: Sachidananda Sethy (Feb 21, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Compact & Classy
    Hyundai Exter is a perfect compact SUV. Stylish looks, smooth performance, and great comfort make it an amazing choice for city drives.By: Prateek Taneja (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Pocket Rocket
    Exter may be small, but it delivers big! Packed with features and handles like a dream on all kinds of roads.By: Vishal Chauhan (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Modern Urban SUV
    Exter fits urban life perfectly! Easy to drive, great mileage, and its smart features make daily commutes enjoyable.By: Neeta Kapoor (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth City Rides
    Driving the Exter in city traffic is effortless. Compact size, great visibility, and smooth handling make it a joy to own.By: P.K Saxena (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Exter Delight
    The Hyundai Exter is a delight to drive. Compact, stylish, and with a super smooth engine, it’s perfect for urban life.By: Soniya Kumari (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Build not sturdy
    Hyundai Exter doesn’t feel strong enough. The body feels light, and it makes me worry about safety in case of accidents.By: Shubham (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Feature Packed
    Exter comes loaded with features like a sunroof and touchscreen. It feels like you’re getting way more than you pay for!By: A.K Singh (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Exter for Family
    Spacious and comfy, the Hyundai Exter is perfect for small families. Every ride feels safe and relaxing.By: Siya Bajpai (Feb 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Safe and Stylish
    Exter feels solid and safe. The design is modern, and driving it gives a premium vibe. Perfect for small families.By: Rajat Mehra (Feb 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Hyundai Exter Expert Review

    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Attractive pricingFeature-packed and spacious cabinCNG option

    Cons

    Exterior styling a bit too overdoneLight steering

    Hyundai Exter comes in as a fresh product from a company that has otherwise kept itself busy with time-tested models being given updates and facelifts. Think about it, when was the last time Hyundai brought out an all-new, mass-market product for India - Venue was a facelift, Grand i10 Nios, Tucson and Verna were as well. Barring the Ioniq 5 then, there has not been much to inject fresh fervour to the lineup in quite some time and the EV itself is a very premium proposition. But the Exter does not just come with the promise of revitalising the product portfolio but has the potential to shake up the entry-SUV segment.

    The segments and sub-segments are getting muddy and complicated in the Indian car market. But for the sake of some clarity, the Hyundai Exter comes out as a rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch rather than the even more affordable Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. But while how it fares against its rivals - direct and indirect - will play a role in the fortunes of the smallest Hyundai SUV, Exter will also have to prove its mettle all on its own. Has Hyundai once again aced the SUV game or is it an exercise born out of compulsion considering the volumes entry SUVs get and are predicted to garner?

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    CNG Cars
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
