Introduction

The Hyundai Exter is a micro-UV competitively priced with a well-rounded set of features that positions it as a formidable rival to segment rivals such as the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger. The Exter is built on Hyundai’s K1 platform for compact vehicles, which is also shared by the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. Built as a tall-boy, the Exter brings much needed space as a micro-SUV.

When was the Hyundai Exter launched?

The Hyundai Exter was launched in July 2023 as an entry-level SUV that was aimed to cater to the youth with its modern styling cues and accessible price bracket. While it was launched with a single-tank CNG variant in place, Hyundai added a Hy-CNG Duo variant recently which has now been rolled out to dealerships with deliveries expected soon. A year following the launch, the South Korean carmaker brought out the Knight Edition for the Exter, which brought along cosmetic enhancements and additional aesthetic upgrades.

Hyundai Exter Price:

The Hyundai Exter is available from a starting price of ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up till ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). At the time of its unveiling, Hyundai had listed the car at an introductory price of ₹six lakh. Hyundai has further made two different CNG variants available. The single-tank CNG starts from ₹8.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and the one with the dual-CNG cylinder starts from ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

How many variants of the Hyundai Exter are available?

There are seven available trims that the Hyundai Exter is sold in and they are EX/EX(O), S/S(O), SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect, SX Knight, and SX(O) Knight. The suffix ‘(O)’ is used to indicate that the variant in particular comes with optional add-ons that are not available in the standard versions. ‘Connect’ indicates that the variant in question comes with advanced connectivity features.

In July 2024, Hyundai released the Knight edition for the Exter SUV in order to celebrate its one year anniversary as well as having crossed 93,000 units sold. This Knight edition is purely a cosmetic upgrade and there are no mechanical changes or tune-ups that have been done to the car. The side sill garnishes, skid plates, and the Hyundai logo are finished in black, alongside the 15-inch alloy wheels. The Exter’s interior is also finished in black and is accompanied and contrasted by red accents and stitching. This red carries over to the footwell lighting and the accents on the black leatherette.

What features are available in the Hyundai Exter?

The Hyundai Exter’s interior is dressed up in fabric upholstery and higher variants receive a semi-leatherette finish. The SUV further comes with a sunroof that gets voice-control functionality. The Exter brings interior footwell lighting along with automatic climate control.

The Exter's gauge cluster features a completely digital TFT display. The upper SX (O) Connect and SX(O) Connect Knight models come standard with an eight-inch infotainment screen that includes Bluelink connectivity, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Hyundai Exter also has Home to Car (H2C) communication with Alexa, which allows owners to complete activities in advance, such as unlocking the car or turning on the HVAC. Additional features include a wireless charger and USB port in the front, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and cruise control.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hyundai Exter?

The Hyundai Exter is fitted with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine which can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic. This unit is shared by the Grand i10 Nios, the i20, and the Venue and is able to generate 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. Buyers are further offered an additional CNG variant which relies on a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel engine (Petrol and CNG) and is able to make 67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. This particular powertrain can only be paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

What is the Hyundai Exter mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the Hyundai Exter lies between 19.2 kmpl to 19.4 kmpl for the petrol variants and 27.1 km/kg for the CNG variants. The Exter comes with a fuel tank of 37 litres in the petrol only variant and puts on an extra 60 litres (water equivalent) in the CNG variants.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Hyundai Exter?

The Hyundai Exter features a 391-litre boot along with a ground clearance of 185 mm.

What is the seating capacity of Hyundai Exter?

The Hyundai Exter is a five-seater compact SUV.

What is the safety rating of Hyundai Exter?

While the Hyundai Exter has not yet been tested by any NCAP authorities, it features a well-rounded list of safety features. The Exter comes with six airbags and higher variants receive an integrated dual-camera dashcam. The list of standard features in the Hyundai Exter include TPMs, ABS, stability control, and hill start assist. Hyundai has further fitted in three-point seatbelts all around as well as ISOFIX mounts in the rear for child seats.

What cars does the Hyundai Exter rival in its segment?

The Hyundai Exter is positioned as a micro-SUV and is pitted against the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.