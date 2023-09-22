Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Specifications

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] comes in 29 petrol variant and ten CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.2 - 27.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Exter [2023-2026] measures 3,815 mm in length, 1,710 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Exter [2023-2026] is 185 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less