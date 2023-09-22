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Exter [2023-2026]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Front Left Side
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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Grille
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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Headlight
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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Side Mirror
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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Wheel
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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Specifications

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.74 - 9.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Specs

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] comes in 29 petrol variant and ten CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.2 - 27.1 ...Read More