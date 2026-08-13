Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage19.2 - 27.1 kmpl
- Power68 - 82 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space391 litres
- Max Torque95.2 - 113.8 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Hyundai Exter is an entry-level micro-SUV positioned as an affordable yet feature-rich offering in the compact SUV segment. Built on the K1 platform that also underpins the Grand i10 Nios and Aura, the Exter combines tall-boy proportions with SUV-inspired styling to maximise interior space and practicality. Since its launch in July 2023, the Exter has established itself as one of Hyundai’s strong performers, competing against models like the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.
The Hyundai Exter is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variants start from ₹7.50 lakh and go up to ₹9.53 lakh. The newly introduced Pro Pack starts at ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing cosmetic enhancements and feature additions.
The Exter debuted in July 2023 and has since received several updates, including the Knight Edition in July 2024, S Smart and SX Smart trims in May 2025, and now the Pro Pack update in August 2025.
The Exter is available in multiple trims: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect, SX Knight, and SX(O) Knight. The latest Pro Pack introduces a Titan Grey Matte paint option, adding exclusivity to the lineup. Dual-tone finishes and colour choices like Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, and Fiery Red remain part of the range.
The Exter delivers an ARAI-certified 19.2–19.4 kmpl for petrol variants, while CNG models return 27.1 km/kg. The petrol version comes with a 37-litre fuel tank, while the CNG variant adds a 60-litre (water equivalent) tank.
The Exter continues to use the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The CNG variant delivers 67 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a manual transmission.
Feature highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluelink connectivity, automatic climate control, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration in higher trims. With the Pro Pack, the Exter now gains chunkier wheel arch cladding, a revised side sill garnish for a rugged look, and a factory-fitted dashcam extended to more variants.
The Exter offers six airbags as standard, along with ABS, ESC, hill start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants. The inclusion of a dashcam in more variants adds an extra layer of convenience and safety.
The Hyundai Exter competes with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the micro-SUV segment
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Exter [2023-2026]
|Rs. 5.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|82 bhp
|113.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|185 mm
|391 litres
|3815 mm
|1710 mm
|1631 mm
|-
|Tata Punch
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|193 mm
|210 litres
|3876 mm
|1742 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|Exter [2023-2026]VSPunch
|Renault Kiger
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|205 mm
|405 litres
|3991 mm
|1750 mm
|1605 mm
|-
|Exter [2023-2026]VSKiger
|Hyundai Exter
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3830 mm
|1643 mm
|1723 mm
|-
|Exter [2023-2026]VSExter
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Rs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|Exter [2023-2026]VSFronx
|Citroen C3X
|Rs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
|109 bhp
|205 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|180 mm
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|Exter [2023-2026]VSC3X
Hyundai Exter comes in as a fresh product from a company that has otherwise kept itself busy with time-tested models being given updates and facelifts. Think about it, when was the last time Hyundai brought out an all-new, mass-market product for India - Venue was a facelift, Grand i10 Nios, Tucson and Verna were as well. Barring the Ioniq 5 then, there has not been much to inject fresh fervour to the lineup in quite some time and the EV itself is a very premium proposition. But the Exter does not just come with the promise of revitalising the product portfolio but has the potential to shake up the entry-SUV segment.
The Exter is an entirely new exercise in automotive design, something Hyundai tends to do well out of habit. And because it is positioned as a vehicle for the young, its exterior styling and design absolutely must click the intended boxes.
For most parts, it actually does. The Exter has a very modern face that is highlighted by H-shaped DRLs that have not yet been seen on any India model from the Koreans. There are bi-function projector headlights, a bi-function projector headlights and a very prominent skid plate at the bottom.
The side profile shows of large windows, stretched roof rails, prominent wheel arches and sporty design on the 15-inch diamond-cut alloys on the wheels.
But the rear, to my personal preferences, is a bit overdone. Looks can be subjective and while many may appreciate it, I didn't quite like the form and flow of the rear structure and barring the H-shaped tail lights, feel just too much is happening here.
Of special note here is that the SUV comes in as many as nine body colour options of which three are dual tones. Although I am not too taken by the new Cosmic Blue shade, the Ranger Khaki (a shade of Green) is extremely attractive and goes well to underscore the rugged character of Exter that Hyundai seeks to put the spotlight on.
The cabin is where Hyundai Exter truly hits it out of the park, considering the price points it is offered in of course. While it does borrow generously from its siblings in terms of dashboard layout, fit, feel and features, the Exter may just have its biggest bragging rights against rivals courtesy the in-cabin experience.
For a car of its dimensions, the Exter is generously spacious for four but three adults on the rear seats would be a very tight squeeze. There is also no rear-seat armrest. Thankfully, a panoramic sunroof on top, rear AC vents and large windows seek to help matters. All four doors open wide which makes ingress and egress easy, and a segment-best wheelbase ensures adequate kneeroom, legroom and feet space for people at the back.
A boot space of 391 litres also goes on to underline the outdoor credentials Hyundai is repeatedly underlining on the Exter. With more space for luggage than on models like Venue, Sonet and Brezza, the Exter can not just accommodate a number of bags but loading and unloading angles are easy as well.
Being a Hyundai, Exter wasn't expected to shortchange buyers on features and the vehicle comes absolutely loaded. An eight-inch HD infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is the obvious highlight and is typically easy to use with sharp response to touch. There is a reverse camera with guidelines and standard-def resolution. The MID (driver display) has been seen in other Hyundai models too and is carried forward and so is the steering wheel design with its mounted controls.
What is unique though is a two-way dashcam that can record front footage on the move and also click selfies of the cabin. Access to the dashcam can be through the incorporated buttons and through the company's official app as well. Interestingly, it is placed quite far from the driver's reach which, we assume, is a safety precaution so that he or she is unable to operate it while steering the vehicle.
The other feature highlights include cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, footwell lighting, wireless phone charging and plenty of USB and 12V points, and support for Bluelink app that enables over 60 connected-car functions. There are also three cabin themes which depend on the exterior colour of the vehicle.
If the exterior of the vehicle is an absolutely new take on styling and the cabin comes feature packed, the drive itself is on very predictable lines. And that is not necessarily a negative.
The 1.2-litre petrol motor under the hood puts out 83 hp and offers 114 Nm of torque. This is shared with siblings like Grand i10 Nios, i20 and the Venue. As such, the Exter drives in quite the familiar fashion regardless of transmission choices. I drove the five-speed manual version for a short while and the shifts were typically short and crisp, making for quick and controlled moves when required.
But the bulk of the test driving was done on the variant with five-speed AMT and it hardly disappointed. For anyone on a budget and looking for the convenience of an automatic, this is definitely the gearbox to admire. This coming from me who often drives a Brezza with AT. In comparative terms, the AMT on the Exter has significantly less jerk and offers a far smoother shift regardless of intensity of throttle inputs. It may not be excitable but it will keep itself fairly busy whether within city limits or beyond, with out without the use of paddle shifters behind the steering.
The steering set up also helps considering it is typically light which makes Exter bisect traffic with ease. It is only when triple digit speeds come up on the horizon that the feedback becomes conspicuous from its absence.
Overall, the drive and ride quality of Hyundai Exter is fairly well-balanced and will meet the requirements of most daily commuters who also do highway drives frequently. With a claimed mileage of over 19 kmpl on petrol-only version - and yes, there is a CNG option as well, the Exter covers its bases well.
Hyundai has had the luxury of carefully planning a strategy for its debut in the entry-level SUV segment. The experience from offering strong models like Venue and Creta may have also helped enormously.
While its pricing structure is introductory at the moment, having a fully-loaded vehicle under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) positions the Exter extremely well in the Indian car market. Expect this car to do some seriously impressive numbers going forward.
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|68-82 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Max Torque
|95.2-113.8 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|19.2 - 27.1 kmpl
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Exter [2023-2026]'s petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] EX 1.2 MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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