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HYUNDAI Exter [2023-2026]

₹5.74 - 9.61 Lakhs*
4.5Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hyundai Exter: Overview

The Hyundai Exter is an entry-level micro-SUV positioned as an affordable yet feature-rich offering in the compact SUV segment. Built on the K1 platform that also underpins the Grand i10 Nios and Aura, the Exter combines tall-boy proportions with SUV-inspired styling to maximise interior space and practicality. Since its launch in July 2023, the Exter has established itself as one of Hyundai’s strong performers, competing against models like the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Hyundai Exter: Price

The Hyundai Exter is priced between 5.99 lakh and 10.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variants start from 7.50 lakh and go up to 9.53 lakh. The newly introduced Pro Pack starts at 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing cosmetic enhancements and feature additions.

Hyundai Exter: Launch Date

The Exter debuted in July 2023 and has since received several updates, including the Knight Edition in July 2024, S Smart and SX Smart trims in May 2025, and now the Pro Pack update in August 2025.

Hyundai Exter: Variants & Colours

The Exter is available in multiple trims: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect, SX Knight, and SX(O) Knight. The latest Pro Pack introduces a Titan Grey Matte paint option, adding exclusivity to the lineup. Dual-tone finishes and colour choices like Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, and Fiery Red remain part of the range.

Hyundai Exter: Mileage

The Exter delivers an ARAI-certified 19.2–19.4 kmpl for petrol variants, while CNG models return 27.1 km/kg. The petrol version comes with a 37-litre fuel tank, while the CNG variant adds a 60-litre (water equivalent) tank.

Hyundai Exter: Specs & Features

The Exter continues to use the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The CNG variant delivers 67 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a manual transmission.

Feature highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluelink connectivity, automatic climate control, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration in higher trims. With the Pro Pack, the Exter now gains chunkier wheel arch cladding, a revised side sill garnish for a rugged look, and a factory-fitted dashcam extended to more variants.

Hyundai Exter: Safety

The Exter offers six airbags as standard, along with ABS, ESC, hill start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants. The inclusion of a dashcam in more variants adds an extra layer of convenience and safety.

Hyundai Exter: Rivals

The Hyundai Exter competes with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the micro-SUV segment

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Exter [2023-2026]vsPunch
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
Exter [2023-2026]vsKiger
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
Exter [2023-2026]vsExter
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
Exter [2023-2026]vsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
Exter [2023-2026]vsC3X
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
Exter [2023-2026]vsMagnite

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.2 - 27.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    68 - 82 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    391 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95.2 - 113.8 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Exter [2023-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Videos

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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Variants

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] price starts at ₹ 5.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] comes in 39 variants. Hyundai Exter [2023-2026]'s top variant is SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
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39 Variants Available
Exter [2023-2026] EX 1.2 MT
₹5.74 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Exter [2023-2026] EX (O) 1.2 MT
₹6.01 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Exter [2023-2026] EX 1.2 CNG Duo MT
₹6.87 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Five diesel SUVs are highlighted for their excellent highway mileage, strong torque, efficient engines, and competitive pricing, perfect for long trips in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jan 2026
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift offers improved design, turbo-petrol performance, and advanced tech features, competing closely with Hyundai Exter.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Dec 2025
The Indian automobile sector anticipates significant sales growth in December across all vehicle categories, driven by positive trends and affordability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Aug 2025
Hyundai's Exter SUV gets a Pro Pack, enhancing styling and safety features, starting at ₹7.98 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2025
Hyundai's sales reached 60,924 units in June 2025, with a strong focus on SUVs and growing exports despite market challenges.Read Full Story

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

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Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026]
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] image
Rs. 5.74 LakhsOnwards-82 bhp113.8 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6185 mm391 litres3815 mm1710 mm1631 mm-
Tata PunchTata Punch imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
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72 bhp103 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6193 mm210 litres3876 mm1742 mm1615 mm-Exter [2023-2026]VSPunch
Renault KigerRenault Kiger imageRs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
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99 bhp152 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6205 mm405 litres3991 mm1750 mm1605 mm-Exter [2023-2026]VSKiger
Hyundai ExterHyundai Exter imageRs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
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Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Fronx imageRs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
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99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresExter [2023-2026]VSFronx
Citroen C3XCitroen C3X imageRs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
4.373
109 bhp205 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6180 mm315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metresExter [2023-2026]VSC3X

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Attractive pricingFeature-packed and spacious cabinCNG option

Cons

Exterior styling a bit too overdoneLight steering

Hyundai Exter comes in as a fresh product from a company that has otherwise kept itself busy with time-tested models being given updates and facelifts. Think about it, when was the last time Hyundai brought out an all-new, mass-market product for India - Venue was a facelift, Grand i10 Nios, Tucson and Verna were as well. Barring the Ioniq 5 then, there has not been much to inject fresh fervour to the lineup in quite some time and the EV itself is a very premium proposition. But the Exter does not just come with the promise of revitalising the product portfolio but has the potential to shake up the entry-SUV segment.

Here is the first- drive review of Hyundai Exter SUV:

Hyundai Exter SUV: Exterior styling highlights

The Exter is an entirely new exercise in automotive design, something Hyundai tends to do well out of habit. And because it is positioned as a vehicle for the young, its exterior styling and design absolutely must click the intended boxes.

For most parts, it actually does. The Exter has a very modern face that is highlighted by H-shaped DRLs that have not yet been seen on any India model from the Koreans. There are bi-function projector headlights, a bi-function projector headlights and a very prominent skid plate at the bottom.

Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment.
Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment.

The side profile shows of large windows, stretched roof rails, prominent wheel arches and sporty design on the 15-inch diamond-cut alloys on the wheels.

The Exter gets a pronounced rear spoiler with brake lights on top.
The Exter gets a pronounced rear spoiler with brake lights on top.

But the rear, to my personal preferences, is a bit overdone. Looks can be subjective and while many may appreciate it, I didn't quite like the form and flow of the rear structure and barring the H-shaped tail lights, feel just too much is happening here.

Of special note here is that the SUV comes in as many as nine body colour options of which three are dual tones. Although I am not too taken by the new Cosmic Blue shade, the Ranger Khaki (a shade of Green) is extremely attractive and goes well to underscore the rugged character of Exter that Hyundai seeks to put the spotlight on.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Cabin styling and features

The Exter has an airy cabin thanks to large window areas and a sunroof on top that can be operated through voice.
The Exter has an airy cabin thanks to large window areas and a sunroof on top that can be operated through voice.

The cabin is where Hyundai Exter truly hits it out of the park, considering the price points it is offered in of course. While it does borrow generously from its siblings in terms of dashboard layout, fit, feel and features, the Exter may just have its biggest bragging rights against rivals courtesy the in-cabin experience.

For a car of its dimensions, the Exter is generously spacious for four but three adults on the rear seats would be a very tight squeeze. There is also no rear-seat armrest. Thankfully, a panoramic sunroof on top, rear AC vents and large windows seek to help matters. All four doors open wide which makes ingress and egress easy, and a segment-best wheelbase ensures adequate kneeroom, legroom and feet space for people at the back.

While there is a lot of luggage space at the back of the Exter, split-folding rear seats could have opened more options for occupants.
While there is a lot of luggage space at the back of the Exter, split-folding rear seats could have opened more options for occupants.

A boot space of 391 litres also goes on to underline the outdoor credentials Hyundai is repeatedly underlining on the Exter. With more space for luggage than on models like Venue, Sonet and Brezza, the Exter can not just accommodate a number of bags but loading and unloading angles are easy as well.

Being a Hyundai, Exter wasn't expected to shortchange buyers on features and the vehicle comes absolutely loaded. An eight-inch HD infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is the obvious highlight and is typically easy to use with sharp response to touch. There is a reverse camera with guidelines and standard-def resolution. The MID (driver display) has been seen in other Hyundai models too and is carried forward and so is the steering wheel design with its mounted controls.

A closer look at the infotainment screen, steering wheel and MID inside the Exter.
A closer look at the infotainment screen, steering wheel and MID inside the Exter.

What is unique though is a two-way dashcam that can record front footage on the move and also click selfies of the cabin. Access to the dashcam can be through the incorporated buttons and through the company's official app as well. Interestingly, it is placed quite far from the driver's reach which, we assume, is a safety precaution so that he or she is unable to operate it while steering the vehicle.

Exter is only the second Hyundai India model to get a dashcam in the cabin. The other is the Venue N-Line.
Exter is only the second Hyundai India model to get a dashcam in the cabin. The other is the Venue N-Line.

The other feature highlights include cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, footwell lighting, wireless phone charging and plenty of USB and 12V points, and support for Bluelink app that enables over 60 connected-car functions. There are also three cabin themes which depend on the exterior colour of the vehicle.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Specs and drive highlights

The Exter comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and one can also choose a company-fitted CNG kit.
The Exter comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and one can also choose a company-fitted CNG kit.

If the exterior of the vehicle is an absolutely new take on styling and the cabin comes feature packed, the drive itself is on very predictable lines. And that is not necessarily a negative.

The 1.2-litre petrol motor under the hood puts out 83 hp and offers 114 Nm of torque. This is shared with siblings like Grand i10 Nios, i20 and the Venue. As such, the Exter drives in quite the familiar fashion regardless of transmission choices. I drove the five-speed manual version for a short while and the shifts were typically short and crisp, making for quick and controlled moves when required.

But the bulk of the test driving was done on the variant with five-speed AMT and it hardly disappointed. For anyone on a budget and looking for the convenience of an automatic, this is definitely the gearbox to admire. This coming from me who often drives a Brezza with AT. In comparative terms, the AMT on the Exter has significantly less jerk and offers a far smoother shift regardless of intensity of throttle inputs. It may not be excitable but it will keep itself fairly busy whether within city limits or beyond, with out without the use of paddle shifters behind the steering.

Exter is not the most aggressive on the move but push the pedal and it is clear that this SUV is no slugger either.
Exter is not the most aggressive on the move but push the pedal and it is clear that this SUV is no slugger either.

The steering set up also helps considering it is typically light which makes Exter bisect traffic with ease. It is only when triple digit speeds come up on the horizon that the feedback becomes conspicuous from its absence.

Overall, the drive and ride quality of Hyundai Exter is fairly well-balanced and will meet the requirements of most daily commuters who also do highway drives frequently. With a claimed mileage of over 19 kmpl on petrol-only version - and yes, there is a CNG option as well, the Exter covers its bases well.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Verdict

Hyundai has had the luxury of carefully planning a strategy for its debut in the entry-level SUV segment. The experience from offering strong models like Venue and Creta may have also helped enormously.

While its pricing structure is introductory at the moment, having a fully-loaded vehicle under 10 lakh (ex-showroom) positions the Exter extremely well in the Indian car market. Expect this car to do some seriously impressive numbers going forward.

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Images

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Image 1
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Image 2
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Image 3
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Image 4
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Image 5
Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Image 6

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Colours

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Starry Night
Atlas White
Ranger Khaki
Titan Grey
Cosmic Blue
Fiery red

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Related News

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13 Aug 2026
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
The Hyundai Exter facelift has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.79 lakh, bringing a comprehensive set of updates for 2026
2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at 5.79 lakh with design and tech upgrades
20 Mar 2026
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift (left) and Hyundai Exter represent two distinct approaches to the sub-compact SUV formula.
2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Specifications comparison
13 Jan 2026
Hyundai Motor India is offering additional benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 on models like the Venue, Exter and the Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Diwali discounts: Festive offers of up to 60, 000 on Venue, Exter, Alcazar and more
10 Oct 2025
View all
 Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Related News

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power68-82 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque95.2-113.8 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage19.2 - 27.1 kmpl
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Exter [2023-2026] specs and features

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] Mileage

Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Exter [2023-2026]'s petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Exter [2023-2026] EX 1.2 MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
EX 1.2 MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.4 kmpl

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