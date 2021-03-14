Home > Hyundai > Elantra > Hyundai Elantra On Road Price in Roorkee

Hyundai Elantra On Road Price in Roorkee

Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Elantra 2.0 SX MT

₹ 20.72 Lakhs On-Road Price in Roorkee

Ex Showroom Price
1,783,000
RTO
190,300
Insurance
98,271
On-Road Price
2,071,571
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.0 l Nu
Driving Range
750 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorber
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorber
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
4620 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1465 mm
Width
1800 mm
Bootspace
458 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Elantra 1.5 SX MT

₹ 21.67 Lakhs On-Road Price in Roorkee

Elantra 2.0 SX AT

₹ 21.89 Lakhs On-Road Price in Roorkee

Elantra 2.0 SX (O) AT

₹ 23.13 Lakhs On-Road Price in Roorkee

Elantra 1.5 SX (O) AT

₹ 24.22 Lakhs On-Road Price in Roorkee

