Hyundai Elantra Price List, Specifications and Features

Elantra 2.0 SX MT

1999 cc | 150 bhp |

₹ 20.72 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,783,000
RTO
190,300
Insurance
98,271
On-Road Price
2,071,571
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹42,004
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
2.0 l Nu
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Driving Range
750 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorber
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorber
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Width
1800 mm
Length
4620 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Height
1465 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
458 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Doors
4 Doors
