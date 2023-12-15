Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition Latest Updates
Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition in Delhi is Rs. 20.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacityCreta is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition in Delhi is Rs. 20.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition is 50 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: