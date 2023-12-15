Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 22.60 Lakhs. Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 22.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight Dual Tone is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 433 litres ...Read MoreRead Less