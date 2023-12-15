Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic in Delhi is Rs. 22.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionCreta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic in Delhi is Rs. 22.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic is 50 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: