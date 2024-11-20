Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 52 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition in Delhi is Rs. 23.77 Lakhs.Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 52 variants. The price of Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition in Delhi is Rs. 23.77 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: