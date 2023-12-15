Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Executive Trim in Delhi is Rs. 15.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Executive Trim in Delhi is Rs. 15.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX 1.5 Petrol Executive Trim is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 l MPi Petrol Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 433 Mileage of SX 1.5 Petrol Executive Trim is 17 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less