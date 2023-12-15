Saved Articles

HT Auto
Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition

Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition

4.5 out of 5
17.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Creta Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition Latest Updates

Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition in Delhi is Rs. 17.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.5 l MPi Petrol
  • Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 433 litres
    Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition Price

    SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition
    ₹17.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,17,000
    RTO
    1,67,700
    Insurance
    69,852
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,55,052
    EMI@37,723/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 l MPi Petrol
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Bootspace
    433 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Length
    4300 mm
    Wheelbase
    2610 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Greige
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition EMI
    EMI33,951 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,79,546
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,79,546
    Interest Amount
    4,57,490
    Payable Amount
    20,37,036

    Hyundai Creta other Variants

    E 1.5 Petrol
    ₹12.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,87,000
    RTO
    1,20,410
    Insurance
    53,921
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,61,831
    EMI@27,122/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    EX 1.5 Petrol
    ₹13.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    E 1.5 Diesel
    ₹14.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.5 Petrol
    ₹15.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    EX 1.5 Diesel
    ₹15.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight Dual Tone
    ₹16.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
    ₹16.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.5 Diesel
    ₹17.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol
    ₹17.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Dual Tone
    ₹18.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight
    ₹18.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Diesel
    ₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹18.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹20.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel
    ₹20.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight
    ₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Dual Tone
    ₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition
    ₹20.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic
    ₹22.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight
    ₹22.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
