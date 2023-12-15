Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic in Delhi is Rs. 19.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic in Delhi is Rs. 19.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic is 50 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 433 Mileage of SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic is 19 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less