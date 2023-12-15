Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight

4.5 out of 5
18.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Creta Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Creta S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Latest Updates

Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight in Delhi is Rs. 18.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 433 litres
    Hyundai Creta S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Price

    S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight
    ₹18.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,47,200
    RTO
    2,08,538
    Insurance
    70,710
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,26,948
    EMI@39,268/mo
    Hyundai Creta S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Specifications and Features

    Engine Type
    1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    10.99 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Length
    4300 mm
    Wheelbase
    2610 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    433 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Hyundai Creta S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight EMI
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,44,253
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,44,253
    Interest Amount
    4,76,232
    Payable Amount
    21,20,485

    Hyundai Creta other Variants

    E 1.5 Petrol
    ₹12.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,87,000
    RTO
    1,20,410
    Insurance
    53,921
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,61,831
    EMI@27,122/mo
    EX 1.5 Petrol
    ₹13.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    E 1.5 Diesel
    ₹14.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S 1.5 Petrol
    ₹15.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    EX 1.5 Diesel
    ₹15.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol Executive Trim
    ₹15.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight Dual Tone
    ₹16.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
    ₹16.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol Executive
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Diesel Executive Trim
    ₹16.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S 1.5 Diesel
    ₹17.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol
    ₹17.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol AE
    ₹17.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Dual Tone
    ₹18.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Diesel Executive
    ₹18.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Diesel
    ₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹18.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic
    ₹19.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT
    ₹19.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone
    ₹19.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹20.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel
    ₹20.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight
    ₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Dual Tone
    ₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT
    ₹20.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone
    ₹20.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT AE
    ₹20.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic
    ₹22.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight
    ₹22.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
