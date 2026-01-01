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Hyundai Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Creta Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage14.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Creta specs and features

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition Prices

The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition Mileage

All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition Colours

The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition Engine and Transmission

The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs or the MG Hector Plus priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 19.69 Lakhs.

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition Specs & Features

Hyundai Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition Price

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,19,900
RTO
1,53,990
Insurance
66,279
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,40,669
EMI@35,264/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Oil Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (205/65R16), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4300 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1790 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Drive Modes Names
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms
Warranty (Kilometres)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Hyundai Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition EMI
EMI31,738 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,76,602
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,76,602
Interest Amount
4,27,674
Payable Amount
19,04,276

Hyundai Creta other Variants

Creta E 1.5 Petrol

₹12.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,79,000
RTO
1,19,259
Insurance
53,497
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,52,256
EMI@26,916/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Creta EX 1.5 Petrol

₹13.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,96,000
RTO
1,30,971
Insurance
57,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,85,278
EMI@29,775/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

₹13.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,05,900
RTO
1,32,590
Insurance
58,403
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,393
EMI@30,035/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta E 1.5 Diesel

₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,40,000
RTO
1,65,118
Insurance
59,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,64,722
EMI@31,483/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹14.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,58,500
RTO
1,37,246
Insurance
60,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,56,363
EMI@31,303/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S 1.5 Petrol

₹15.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,07,016
RTO
1,42,702
Insurance
62,124
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,12,342
EMI@32,506/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

₹15.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,13,400
RTO
1,43,340
Insurance
62,359
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,19,599
EMI@32,662/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

₹15.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,43,513
RTO
1,79,939
Insurance
63,468
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,87,420
EMI@34,120/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹16.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,61,900
RTO
1,82,238
Insurance
64,144
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,08,782
EMI@34,579/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹16.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,627
RTO
1,50,763
Insurance
65,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,03,981
EMI@34,476/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,98,933
RTO
1,51,893
Insurance
65,507
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,16,833
EMI@34,752/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,06,261
RTO
1,87,783
Insurance
65,777
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,60,321
EMI@35,687/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition

₹16.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,11,393
RTO
1,53,139
Insurance
65,966
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,30,998
EMI@35,057/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹16.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,25,876
RTO
1,54,588
Insurance
66,499
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,47,463
EMI@35,410/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Knight Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,38,400
RTO
1,55,840
Insurance
66,960
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,700
EMI@35,716/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S 1.5 Diesel

₹17.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,48,261
RTO
1,93,033
Insurance
67,323
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,09,117
EMI@36,736/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,48,900
RTO
1,56,890
Insurance
67,346
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,636
EMI@35,973/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹17.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,69,400
RTO
1,95,675
Insurance
68,101
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,33,676
EMI@37,263/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol

₹17.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,94,036
RTO
1,61,404
Insurance
69,007
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,24,947
EMI@37,076/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

₹17.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,03,600
RTO
1,66,360
Insurance
69,359
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,39,819
EMI@37,395/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹17.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,08,524
RTO
1,66,852
Insurance
69,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,45,416
EMI@37,516/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

₹18.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,41,433
RTO
2,08,679
Insurance
70,752
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,21,364
EMI@39,148/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹17.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,43,760
RTO
1,70,376
Insurance
70,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,85,473
EMI@38,377/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹18.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,51,779
RTO
2,09,972
Insurance
71,132
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,33,383
EMI@39,407/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition

₹18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,56,221
RTO
1,71,622
Insurance
71,296
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,99,639
EMI@38,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,234
RTO
2,11,529
Insurance
71,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,854
EMI@39,718/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition

₹18.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,900
RTO
1,72,490
Insurance
71,615
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,09,505
EMI@38,893/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol

₹18.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,69,346
RTO
1,72,935
Insurance
71,779
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,14,560
EMI@39,002/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹18.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,70,703
RTO
1,73,070
Insurance
71,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,16,102
EMI@39,035/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol

₹18.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,78,026
RTO
1,73,803
Insurance
72,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,24,427
EMI@39,214/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹18.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,78,717
RTO
2,13,340
Insurance
72,124
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,64,681
EMI@40,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹18.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,80,900
RTO
2,13,612
Insurance
72,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,67,216
EMI@40,134/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,83,834
RTO
1,74,383
Insurance
72,312
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,31,029
EMI@39,356/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol Dual Tone

₹18.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,92,514
RTO
1,75,251
Insurance
72,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,40,897
EMI@39,568/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Knight Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹18.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,400
RTO
2,15,925
Insurance
72,885
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,710
EMI@40,596/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EX (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Summer Edition

₹18.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,04,400
RTO
2,16,550
Insurance
73,069
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,94,519
EMI@40,721/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition

₹18.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,33,400
RTO
1,79,340
Insurance
74,136
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,87,376
EMI@40,567/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹19.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,86,077
RTO
1,84,608
Insurance
76,075
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,47,260
EMI@41,854/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

₹20.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,96,601
RTO
2,28,075
Insurance
76,462
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,01,638
EMI@43,023/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition

₹19.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,00,469
RTO
1,86,047
Insurance
76,605
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,63,621
EMI@42,206/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹19.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,00,566
RTO
1,86,057
Insurance
76,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,63,731
EMI@42,208/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition

₹20.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,09,062
RTO
2,29,633
Insurance
76,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,16,116
EMI@43,334/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,14,173
RTO
1,87,417
Insurance
77,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,79,199
EMI@42,541/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹19.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,14,952
RTO
1,87,495
Insurance
77,138
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,80,085
EMI@42,560/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Tech 1.5 Diesel

₹20.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,22,187
RTO
2,31,273
Insurance
77,404
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,31,364
EMI@43,662/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol CVT

₹19.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,22,853
RTO
1,88,285
Insurance
77,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,89,066
EMI@42,753/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹20.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,23,545
RTO
2,31,443
Insurance
77,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,32,942
EMI@43,696/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Summer Edition

₹20.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,25,900
RTO
2,31,738
Insurance
77,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,35,678
EMI@43,755/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol

₹19.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,26,828
RTO
1,88,683
Insurance
77,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,93,586
EMI@42,850/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone

₹19.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,28,662
RTO
1,88,866
Insurance
77,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,95,670
EMI@42,895/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Diesel

₹20.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,30,867
RTO
2,32,358
Insurance
77,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,41,448
EMI@43,879/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Tech 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹20.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,36,676
RTO
2,33,084
Insurance
77,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,48,197
EMI@44,024/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol CVT Dual Tone

₹20.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,37,342
RTO
1,89,734
Insurance
77,962
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,05,538
EMI@43,107/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹20.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,41,310
RTO
1,90,131
Insurance
78,108
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,10,049
EMI@43,204/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Diesel Dual Tone

₹20.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,45,356
RTO
2,34,170
Insurance
78,256
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,58,282
EMI@44,241/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition

₹20.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,77,900
RTO
1,93,790
Insurance
79,453
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,51,643
EMI@44,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹21.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,88,900
RTO
2,39,612
Insurance
79,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,08,871
EMI@45,328/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹21.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,27,042
RTO
1,98,704
Insurance
81,263
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,07,509
EMI@45,299/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹21.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,39,014
RTO
2,45,877
Insurance
81,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,67,094
EMI@46,579/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition

₹21.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,41,434
RTO
2,00,143
Insurance
81,792
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,23,869
EMI@45,650/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone

₹21.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,41,531
RTO
2,00,153
Insurance
81,796
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,23,980
EMI@45,653/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition

₹21.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,53,407
RTO
2,47,676
Insurance
82,233
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,83,816
EMI@46,939/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹21.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,53,503
RTO
2,47,688
Insurance
82,237
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,83,928
EMI@46,941/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹21.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,55,917
RTO
2,01,592
Insurance
82,325
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,40,334
EMI@46,004/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,67,793
RTO
2,02,779
Insurance
82,762
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,53,834
EMI@46,294/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,67,890
RTO
2,49,486
Insurance
82,766
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,00,642
EMI@47,300/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel

₹22.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,766
RTO
2,50,971
Insurance
83,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,14,440
EMI@47,597/mo
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Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,82,179
RTO
2,04,218
Insurance
83,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,70,189
EMI@46,646/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol Dual Tone

₹21.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,82,276
RTO
2,04,228
Insurance
83,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,70,299
EMI@46,648/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹22.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,94,248
RTO
2,52,781
Insurance
83,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,31,265
EMI@47,959/mo
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Creta King Limited Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,96,566
RTO
2,05,657
Insurance
83,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,544
EMI@46,997/mo
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Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol Dual Tone

₹21.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,96,662
RTO
2,05,666
Insurance
83,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,653
EMI@47,000/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

₹22.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,30,931
RTO
2,57,366
Insurance
85,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,73,883
EMI@48,875/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹22.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,45,421
RTO
2,59,178
Insurance
85,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,90,718
EMI@49,236/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT

₹22.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,276
RTO
2,10,928
Insurance
85,761
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,465
EMI@48,285/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹22.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,63,766
RTO
2,12,377
Insurance
86,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,62,937
EMI@48,639/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition

₹23.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,64,634
RTO
2,61,579
Insurance
86,326
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,13,039
EMI@49,716/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,71,683
RTO
2,62,460
Insurance
86,586
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,21,229
EMI@49,892/mo
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Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹23.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,117
RTO
2,63,390
Insurance
86,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,866
EMI@50,078/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹23.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,86,166
RTO
2,64,271
Insurance
87,119
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,38,056
EMI@50,254/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol

₹22.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,028
RTO
2,15,003
Insurance
87,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,92,792
EMI@49,281/mo
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Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol Dual Tone

₹23.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,04,510
RTO
2,16,451
Insurance
87,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,09,255
EMI@49,635/mo
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Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,05,379
RTO
2,66,672
Insurance
87,826
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,60,377
EMI@50,734/mo
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Creta King Limited Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,766
RTO
2,68,471
Insurance
88,355
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,092
EMI@51,093/mo
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Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,862
RTO
2,68,483
Insurance
88,359
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,204
EMI@51,095/mo
Add to Compare
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