|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹18.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs or the MG Hector Plus priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 19.69 Lakhs.