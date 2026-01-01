|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition, equipped with a 1.5l U2 CRDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 20.39 Lakhs.