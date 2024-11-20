HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsHyundaiCretaS (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone

Hyundai Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Hyundai Creta Front Left Side
1/17
Hyundai Creta Front Right View
2/17
Hyundai Creta Front Left Side
3/17
Hyundai Creta Front Left View
4/17
Hyundai Creta Front Right Side
5/17
Hyundai Creta Headlight
View all Images
6/17
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Creta specs and features

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone Latest Updates

Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 52 variants. The price of Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 16.93 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.5l MPi
  • Max Torque: 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
    • ...Read More

    Hyundai Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone Price

    S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone
    ₹16.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,65,800
    RTO
    1,58,580
    Insurance
    67,968
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,92,848
    EMI@36,386/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Hyundai Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5l MPi
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson strut with coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled torsion beam axle
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Length
    4330 mm
    Wheelbase
    2610 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black and Brass
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Hyundai Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone EMI
    EMI32,747 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,23,563
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,23,563
    Interest Amount
    4,41,276
    Payable Amount
    19,64,839

    Hyundai Creta other Variants

    E 1.5 Petrol
    ₹12.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,900
    RTO
    1,21,076
    Insurance
    47,593
    Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,69,069
    EMI@27,277/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    EX 1.5 Petrol
    ₹14.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    E 1.5 Diesel
    ₹14.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    S 1.5 Petrol
    ₹15.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    EX 1.5 Diesel
    ₹16.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol
    ₹16.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition
    ₹16.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    S 1.5 Diesel
    ₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 Petrol
    ₹17.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹17.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹18.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel
    ₹18.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol
    ₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition
    ₹18.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition
    ₹18.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹18.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol
    ₹19.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition
    ₹20.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹20.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹20.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹20.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX Tech 1.5 Diesel
    ₹20.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition
    ₹20.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone
    ₹20.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX Tech 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹20.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹21.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel
    ₹22.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition
    ₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone
    ₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition
    ₹22.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹22.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT
    ₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition
    ₹23.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    ₹23.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
    ₹23.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Hyundai Creta Alternatives

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CretavsThar ROXX
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 Petrol MT

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CretavsSeltos
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 7 STR

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CretavsXUV700
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Petrol MT 4WD

    11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CretavsThar
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)

    13.85 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CretavsScorpio-N

    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Curvv EV Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXX Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hyundai Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details