Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT titan Grey Matte Knight Edition Latest Updates
Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 52 variants. The price of Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT titan Grey Matte Knight Edition in Delhi is Rs. 18.56 Lakhs.Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 52 variants. The price of Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT titan Grey Matte Knight Edition in Delhi is Rs. 18.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT titan Grey Matte Knight Edition is 50 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: