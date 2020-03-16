HT Auto
HomeNew CarsHyundai CarsHyundai CretaOn Road Price in Rampur-(himachal-pradesh)

Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Rampur-(himachal-pradesh)

4.5 out of 5
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Rampur-(himachal-pradesh)

4.5 out of 5
10 - 17.87 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Rampur-(himachal-pradesh) are not available.Rampur-(himachal-pradesh)
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Hyundai Creta Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.5 Petrol
₹11.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,16,000
RTO
38,480
Insurance
50,367
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Rampur-(himachal-pradesh)
11,05,347
EMI@23,758/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
EX 1.5 Petrol
₹12.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
EX 1.5 Diesel
₹13.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View All Variants
Hyundai Creta Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
E 1.5 Petrol
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
850
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Hyundai Dealers in
Delhi
View All: Hyundai Dealers in India

No Hyundai Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: Hyundai Dealers in India
Hyundai Creta FAQs

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 20228.35 - 12.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
Kia Carens8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta10 - 17.87 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon7 - 13.24 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda New jazz
Honda New jazz8 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
Lamborghini Urus Facelift3.15 - 3.43 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details