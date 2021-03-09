Home > Hyundai > Creta > Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Majuli

Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Majuli

Change City
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare

Hyundai Creta Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Creta E 1.5 Petrol

₹ 9.82 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹19,911*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol
Driving Range
850 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Length
4300 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1790 mm
Bootspace
433 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Creta E 1.5 Diesel

₹ 10 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta EX 1.5 Petrol

₹ 10.61 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

₹ 11.61 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta S 1.5 Petrol

₹ 11.84 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta S 1.5 Diesel

₹ 12.89 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol

₹ 13.58 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX 1.5 Diesel

₹ 14.63 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹ 15.06 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹ 15.91 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic

₹ 16.11 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹ 16.27 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT

₹ 16.28 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone

₹ 16.28 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT

₹ 17.32 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic

₹ 17.32 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone

₹ 17.32 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Majuli not available

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

HT Verdict On Creta

Hyundai Creta has been a power player for the Korenan car maker for quite some time now and has a solid diesel engine at its core which offers a sporty drive. The petrol engine is no slacker either while the updated looks and feature-loaded cabin make it a strong force. Three adults in the backseat may not be entirely comfortable on long journeys while a premium price may mean it isn't for everyone.

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue