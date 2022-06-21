Hyundai Creta On Road Price
Hyundai Creta Price List, Specifications and Features
1497 cc | 113 bhp |
Hyundai Creta FAQ's
The Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 1,102,985 in Delhi.
The RTO Charges for the Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol in Delhi is Rs 48,640.
The Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol's insurance charges in Delhi are Rs 37,845.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Hyundai Creta base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,016,000, RTO - Rs. 48,640, Insurance - Rs. 37,845, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi is Rs. 1,102,985.
The top model of the Hyundai Creta is the Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,927,670 in Delhi.
The on-road price of the top variant of Hyundai Creta is Rs. 1,927,670. Hyundai Creta is offered in 17.0 variants - the base model is Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol and the top variant is Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,927,670.
The on-road price of Hyundai Creta in Delhi starts at Rs. 1,102,985 and goes upto Rs. 1,927,670. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi will be Rs. 17,191. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.
