|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Creta EX (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹16.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EX (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta EX (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 20.39 Lakhs.