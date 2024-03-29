Launched in Jan 2024
Category Average: 1497.0 - 2184.0 cc
Creta: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc
Category Average: 16.41 kmpl
Creta: 17.4-21.8 kmpl
Category Average: 137.6 bhp
Creta: 113.0 - 158.0 bhp
The Hyundai Creta has been a dominant name in the compact SUV segment in India since its 2015 market debut. Over the years, it has gained a strong customer base due to numerous factors including exterior design, a spacious cabin, an extensive feature list, and multiple options for the engine and gearbox. The latest iteration of the Hyundai Creta, launched in January 2024, continues to build on these strengths. While it does not offer a strong hybrid powertrain like some of its competitors, the Creta remains a preferred choice for families due to its practicality for both city and highway commutes. Having crossed the milestone of selling 10 lakh units in India, it has cemented itself as a key player in the segment.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available within a broad price range that starts at ₹11.10 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Creta 1.5 MPi MT E - Petrol variant. The top-of-the-line model is the Creta 1.5 CRDi AT SX(O) Knight Dual Tone - Diesel, priced at ₹20.41 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is available from ₹12.68 lakh, ex-showroom. The petrol unit with the automatic gearbox is available from ₹15.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The diesel unit with the same starts at ₹15.50 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Creta was first launched in India in 2015, and it has gained a cult-like status ever since. The latest generation of the Hyundai Creta was launched in India in January 2024. The updated model introduced new design elements and additional features. The update also included an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite while retaining the key aspects that have contributed to its popularity. In February 2024, Hyundai announced that the Creta SUV crossed the 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available in six single-tone colour options - Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and one dual-tone colour option – Atlas White with Abyss Black roof. The Hyundai Creta is also available in seven broad variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O).
The 2024 Hyundai Creta retains its overall proportions but introduces a redesigned front grille, updated tail light designs, and a refreshed design for the alloy wheels. Inside, the Creta's cabin layout has been updated, featuring a redesigned dashboard. The infotainment system and instrument cluster have been given an upgraded interface in an attempt to enhance user experience. One of the most significant updates to the Creta is the inclusion of ADAS, which aims to provide an additional layer of active safety and driving assistance features.
The Hyundai Creta continues to be offered with petrol and diesel engine options, with the addition of a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine. This engine has been previously fitted in other Hyundai models but makes its debut in the Creta with the 2024 update. Transmission options available across the lineup include a six-speed manual transmission, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), a seven-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission), and a six-speed automatic transmission.
ARAI-claimed mileage for the Hyundai Creta diesel is 19 kmpl. The petrol unit gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hyundai Creta brings an unladen ground clearance of 190 mm. Its boot space stands at a claimed 433 litres.
The Hyundai Creta is a five-seater compact SUV.
The Hyundai Creta is equipped with a range of safety features, including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, and an ADAS suite offering additional driver assistance functions. These features enhance both active and passive safety, positioning the Creta as a well-rounded choice in its segment.
The Hyundai Creta competes in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. Its primary rivals include the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.