Hyundai Creta Front Left Side
HYUNDAI Creta

Launched in Jan 2024

4.0
127 Reviews
₹11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 - 2184.0 cc

Creta: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.41 kmpl

Creta: 17.4-21.8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 137.6 bhp

Creta: 113.0 - 158.0 bhp

View all Creta Specs and Features

About Hyundai Creta

Latest Update

  • Maruti e Vitara to launch soon. Here are five features that it can get over Hyundai Creta Electric
  • From Kia Syros to Hyundai Creta: Here are the most affordable cars with a panoramic sunroof under ₹15 lakh

    • Introduction

    Hyundai Creta Variants
    Hyundai Creta price starts at ₹ 11.11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    59 Variants Available
    E 1.5 Petrol₹11.11 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    EX 1.5 Petrol₹12.32 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    E 1.5 Diesel₹12.69 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    EX (O) 1.5 Petrol₹12.97 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S 1.5 Petrol₹13.54 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    EX 1.5 Diesel₹13.91 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    EX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT₹14.37 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol₹14.47 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    EX (O) 1.5 Diesel₹14.56 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition₹14.62 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹14.67 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone₹14.77 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S 1.5 Diesel₹15 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX 1.5 Petrol₹15.41 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone₹15.56 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    EX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT₹15.96 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT₹15.97 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel₹16.05 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol₹16.09 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition₹16.12 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹16.17 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX 1.5 Premium Petrol₹16.18 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition₹16.2 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone₹16.24 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹16.25 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹16.27 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition Dual Tone₹16.35 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol₹17.38 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition₹17.53 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone₹17.53 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT₹17.55 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹17.58 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT₹17.59 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    SX Tech 1.5 Diesel₹17.68 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone₹17.68 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    SX 1.5 Premium Petrol CVT₹17.68 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition₹17.7 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone₹17.74 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹17.75 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX 1.5 Premium Diesel₹17.77 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    SX Tech 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone₹17.83 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹17.85 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT₹18.84 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel₹18.97 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition₹18.99 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone₹18.99 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹19.04 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition₹19.12 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone₹19.12 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹19.14 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹19.17 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition Dual Tone₹19.27 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT₹20 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT₹20.11 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone₹20.15 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone₹20.26 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition₹20.27 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Titan Grey Matte Knight Edition₹20.32 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹20.42 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
