Introduction

Introduction

The Hyundai Creta has been a dominant name in the compact SUV segment in India since its 2015 market debut. Over the years, it has gained a strong customer base due to numerous factors including exterior design, a spacious cabin, an extensive feature list, and multiple options for the engine and gearbox. The latest iteration of the Hyundai Creta, launched in January 2024, continues to build on these strengths. While it does not offer a strong hybrid powertrain like some of its competitors, the Creta remains a preferred choice for families due to its practicality for both city and highway commutes. Having crossed the milestone of selling 10 lakh units in India, it has cemented itself as a key player in the segment.

Hyundai Creta Price:

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available within a broad price range that starts at ₹11.10 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Creta 1.5 MPi MT E - Petrol variant. The top-of-the-line model is the Creta 1.5 CRDi AT SX(O) Knight Dual Tone - Diesel, priced at ₹20.41 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is available from ₹12.68 lakh, ex-showroom. The petrol unit with the automatic gearbox is available from ₹15.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The diesel unit with the same starts at ₹15.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

When was the Hyundai Creta launched?

The Creta was first launched in India in 2015, and it has gained a cult-like status ever since. The latest generation of the Hyundai Creta was launched in India in January 2024. The updated model introduced new design elements and additional features. The update also included an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite while retaining the key aspects that have contributed to its popularity. In February 2024, Hyundai announced that the Creta SUV crossed the 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone.

How many variants and colour options are available with the Hyundai Creta?

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available in six single-tone colour options - Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and one dual-tone colour option – Atlas White with Abyss Black roof. The Hyundai Creta is also available in seven broad variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O).

What features are available in the Hyundai Creta?

The 2024 Hyundai Creta retains its overall proportions but introduces a redesigned front grille, updated tail light designs, and a refreshed design for the alloy wheels. Inside, the Creta's cabin layout has been updated, featuring a redesigned dashboard. The infotainment system and instrument cluster have been given an upgraded interface in an attempt to enhance user experience. One of the most significant updates to the Creta is the inclusion of ADAS, which aims to provide an additional layer of active safety and driving assistance features.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Creta?

The Hyundai Creta continues to be offered with petrol and diesel engine options, with the addition of a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine. This engine has been previously fitted in other Hyundai models but makes its debut in the Creta with the 2024 update. Transmission options available across the lineup include a six-speed manual transmission, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), a seven-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission), and a six-speed automatic transmission.

What is the Hyundai Creta’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage for the Hyundai Creta diesel is 19 kmpl. The petrol unit gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Hyundai Creta?

The Hyundai Creta brings an unladen ground clearance of 190 mm. Its boot space stands at a claimed 433 litres.

What is the seating capacity of the Hyundai Creta?

The Hyundai Creta is a five-seater compact SUV.

What are the safety features of the Hyundai Creta?

The Hyundai Creta is equipped with a range of safety features, including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, and an ADAS suite offering additional driver assistance functions. These features enhance both active and passive safety, positioning the Creta as a well-rounded choice in its segment.

What cars does the Hyundai Creta rival in its segment?

The Hyundai Creta competes in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. Its primary rivals include the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.