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Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
22.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Prices

The Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 510 km, is priced at ₹22.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Range

The Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone delivers a claimed single-charge range of 510 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Colours

The Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Battery & Range

The Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 510 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone include the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs and the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs.

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Clock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Service Reminder Via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Live Traffic Updates On App and Alexa Compatibility.

Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Price

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

₹22.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,64,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
92,009
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,67,739
EMI@48,743/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
510 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
255 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
169 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel, Located Underbody
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4340 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1655 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Emergency Call Button
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, Normal, Sport
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Shift Indicator
Gear
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone EMI
EMI43,868 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,40,965
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,40,965
Interest Amount
5,91,133
Payable Amount
26,32,098

Hyundai Creta EV other Variants

Creta EV Executive 42 kWh

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,02,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,97,361
EMI@40,782/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh

₹19.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
82,257
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,98,657
EMI@42,959/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart 42.0 kWh

₹19.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,900
RTO
8,880
Insurance
14,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,23,481
EMI@41,343/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
92,010
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,52,740
EMI@44,121/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh Dual Tone

₹20.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,64,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
84,649
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,60,379
EMI@44,286/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium 42 kWh

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,02,337
EMI@45,187/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Executive (O) 51.4KWh

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,02,337
EMI@45,187/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone

₹21.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,15,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
86,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,18,511
EMI@45,535/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh (HC)

₹21.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,22,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
94,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,27,992
EMI@45,739/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹21.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,37,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
87,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,36,065
EMI@45,912/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium (HC) 42KWh

₹21.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,72,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
88,623
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,023
EMI@46,814/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹21.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,88,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,198
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,94,198
EMI@47,162/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 42KWh

₹22.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,37,121
EMI@48,084/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 42KWh Knight

₹22.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,44,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,270
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,52,570
EMI@48,417/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 51.4 kWh

₹22.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,61,175
EMI@48,601/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence Knight Edition 42.0 kWh Dual Tone

₹22.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,60,400
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,844
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,68,744
EMI@48,764/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 42KWh

₹23.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,02,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,408
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,12,808
EMI@49,711/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 42KWh Knight

₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,17,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,956
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,256
EMI@50,043/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

₹23.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,18,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,982
EMI@50,059/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh

₹23.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,26,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,36,862
EMI@50,228/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence Knight Edition 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹23.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,33,400
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,530
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,44,430
EMI@50,391/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹23.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,37,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
94,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,43,426
EMI@50,369/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh

₹24.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,66,600
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,532
EMI@53,359/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight

₹24.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,81,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,981
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,97,981
EMI@53,691/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

₹24.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,006
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,98,706
EMI@53,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Knight Edition

₹25.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,97,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,14,155
EMI@54,039/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 51.4KWh

₹25.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,39,600
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,119
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,58,219
EMI@54,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 51.4KWh Knight

₹25.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,54,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,667
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,73,667
EMI@55,318/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹25.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,55,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,74,393
EMI@55,334/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC) Knight Edition

₹25.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,70,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,03,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,89,841
EMI@55,666/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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15.99 - 20.21 Lakhs
+5
Creta EVvse Vitara
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21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
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