The Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh, featuring a 42 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 390 km, is priced at ₹20.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 390 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack that allows for 390 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh include the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs and the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Service Reminder Via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Live Traffic Updates On App.