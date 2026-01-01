The Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC), featuring a 42 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 390 km, is priced at ₹21.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC) delivers a claimed single-charge range of 390 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC) is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC) is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack that allows for 390 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC) include the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs and the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC) has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Service Reminder Via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Live Traffic Updates On App.