What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Vasai? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Vasai is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Vasai? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Vasai amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Vasai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Vasai is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Vasai? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Vasai are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.