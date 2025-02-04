Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Thane starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Thane starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers. Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Thane, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Thane and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Thane. Variants On-Road Price