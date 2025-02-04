Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Sahibabad starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Sahibabad starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Sahibabad for best offers. Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Sahibabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Sahibabad, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Sahibabad and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Sahibabad. Variants On-Road Price