What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Mathura? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Mathura is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Mathura? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Mathura amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Mathura? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Mathura is Rs. 38,286.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Mathura? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Mathura are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.