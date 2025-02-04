What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Mandi? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Mandi is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Mandi? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Mandi amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Mandi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Mandi is Rs. 38,286.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Mandi? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Mandi are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.