Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Kalyan starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Kalyan starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Kalyan for best offers. Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Kalyan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Kalyan, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Kalyan and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Kalyan. Variants On-Road Price