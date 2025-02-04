What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Haridwar? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Haridwar is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Haridwar? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Haridwar amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Haridwar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Haridwar is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Haridwar? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Haridwar are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.