What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Darbhanga? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Darbhanga is Rs. 27.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Darbhanga? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Darbhanga amount to Rs. 2.94 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Darbhanga? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Darbhanga is Rs. 42,663.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Darbhanga? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Darbhanga are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.