What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Aligarh? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Aligarh is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Aligarh? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Aligarh amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Aligarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Aligarh is Rs. 38,286.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Aligarh? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Aligarh are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.