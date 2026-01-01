The Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh, featuring a 42 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 420 km, is priced at ₹19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 420 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack that allows for 420 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours (11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 99 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh include the Tata Curvv EV priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 22.24 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.