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Hyundai Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC)

4 out of 5
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26.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC)

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) Prices

The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC), featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹26.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) Range

The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) Colours

The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) Battery & Range

The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 27.7 Lakhs and the Tata Sierra.ev priced between ₹18.79 Lakhs - 26.48 Lakhs.

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) Specs & Features

The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

Hyundai Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) Price

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC)

₹26.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,07,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,04,603
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,28,203
EMI@56,490/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
255 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
169 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel, Located Underbody
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4340 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1790 mm
Width
1655 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, Normal, Sport
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
8 Years / 160000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years / 160000 Km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh (HC) EMI
EMI50,841 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,65,382
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,65,382
Interest Amount
6,85,095
Payable Amount
30,50,477

Hyundai Creta EV other Variants

Creta EV Executive 42 kWh

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,02,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,97,361
EMI@40,782/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh

₹19.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
82,257
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,98,657
EMI@42,959/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart 42.0 kWh

₹19.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,900
RTO
8,880
Insurance
14,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,23,481
EMI@41,343/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
92,010
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,52,740
EMI@44,121/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh Dual Tone

₹20.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,64,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
84,649
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,60,379
EMI@44,286/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium 42 kWh

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,02,337
EMI@45,187/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Executive (O) 51.4KWh

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,02,337
EMI@45,187/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone

₹21.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,15,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
86,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,18,511
EMI@45,535/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh (HC)

₹21.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,22,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
94,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,27,992
EMI@45,739/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹21.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,37,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
87,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,36,065
EMI@45,912/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium (HC) 42KWh

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,73,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
88,646
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,646
EMI@46,828/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Premium 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹21.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,88,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,198
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,94,198
EMI@47,162/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 42KWh

₹22.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,30,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,743
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,37,743
EMI@48,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 42KWh Knight

₹22.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,45,400
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,53,192
EMI@48,430/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 42KWh

₹22.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,45,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,53,295
EMI@48,432/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 51.4 kWh

₹22.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,61,175
EMI@48,601/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence Knight Edition 42.0 kWh Dual Tone

₹22.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,60,400
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,844
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,68,744
EMI@48,764/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

₹22.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,64,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
92,009
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,67,739
EMI@48,743/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 42KWh Knight

₹23.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,18,400
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,978
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,878
EMI@50,057/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

₹23.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,18,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,982
EMI@50,059/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh

₹23.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,26,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,36,862
EMI@50,228/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence Knight Edition 42.0 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹23.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,33,400
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,530
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,44,430
EMI@50,391/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹23.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,37,900
RTO
10,330
Insurance
94,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,43,426
EMI@50,369/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh

₹24.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,67,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,83,154
EMI@53,373/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight

₹24.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,003
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,98,603
EMI@53,705/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone

₹24.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,006
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,98,706
EMI@53,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone Knight Edition

₹25.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,34,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,01,917
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,52,517
EMI@54,864/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Lounge Edition

₹25.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,34,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,01,917
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,52,517
EMI@54,864/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh (HC)

₹25.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,40,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,141
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,58,841
EMI@54,999/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 51.4KWh

₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,469
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,68,069
EMI@55,198/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 51.4KWh Knight

₹25.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,55,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,689
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,74,289
EMI@55,332/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹25.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,55,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,74,393
EMI@55,334/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC) Knight Edition

₹25.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,70,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,03,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,89,841
EMI@55,666/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC)

₹26.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,22,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,05,155
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,43,755
EMI@56,825/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Creta EV Alternatives

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16.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
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