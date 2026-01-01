hamburger icon
Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight

4 out of 5
24.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight Prices

The Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 510 km, is priced at ₹24.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight Range

The Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight delivers a claimed single-charge range of 510 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight Colours

The Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight Battery & Range

The Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 510 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 50 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 126 kW.

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight include the Tata Curvv EV priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 22.24 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight Specs & Features

The Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight Price

Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight

₹24.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,81,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,981
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,97,981
EMI@53,691/mo
Close

Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Driving Range
510 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Motor Power
126 kW
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
169 bhp, 255 Nm
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4340 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1655 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
433 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Granite Gray with Dark Navy
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4KWh Knight EMI
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,48,182
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,48,182
Interest Amount
6,51,150
Payable Amount
28,99,332

Hyundai Creta EV other Variants

Creta EV Executive 42 kWh

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,02,200
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,97,361
EMI@40,782/mo
Close

Creta EV Executive Tech 42KWh

₹19.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
82,257
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,98,657
EMI@42,959/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Premium 42 kWh

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,02,337
EMI@45,187/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Executive (O) 51.4KWh

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,02,337
EMI@45,187/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Premium (HC) 42KWh

₹21.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,72,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
88,623
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,023
EMI@46,814/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 42KWh

₹22.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,37,121
EMI@48,084/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 42KWh Knight

₹22.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,44,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,270
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,52,570
EMI@48,417/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) 51.4 kWh

₹22.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,53,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,61,175
EMI@48,601/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 42KWh

₹23.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,02,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,408
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,12,808
EMI@49,711/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 42KWh Knight

₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,17,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,956
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,256
EMI@50,043/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh

₹23.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,26,100
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,36,862
EMI@50,228/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh

₹24.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,66,600
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,532
EMI@53,359/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 51.4KWh

₹25.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,39,600
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,119
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,58,219
EMI@54,986/mo
View breakup

Creta EV Excellence (HC) 51.4KWh Knight

₹25.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,54,500
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,667
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,73,667
EMI@55,318/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

