The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 420 km, is priced at ₹23.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone delivers a claimed single-charge range of 420 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 420 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone include the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs and the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.